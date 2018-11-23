BeaversEdge.com

After 11 games of waiting, it’s finally here… The Civil War… While Oregon State hasn’t had the season they would have liked to have up to this point, I like their chances against the Ducks in Reser Stadium. OSU has been steadily growing as a team under first year head coach Jonathan Smith and this is the type of game that could be a program-changer for Smith. He did it as a player in 1998 as that upset Civil War win over Oregon helped propel the Beavers to a Fiesta Bowl just two seasons later.

While the odds are certainly stacked against the Beavers - an 17.5 point underdog as of writing this - you have to throw all the records out in the Civil War. A lot of things will have to go right for the Beavers, such as limiting Oregon’s ground attack and pressuring Justin Herbert into untimely mistakes, but a path is certainly there. Last seasons 69-10 shellacking at the hands of their bitter rivals certainly still resonates in the minds of the Beaver players and I think that will give them a little extra motivation coming out of the gate.

Friday figures to be a very sloppy game with the amount of weather expected and it’s eerily reminiscent of the conditions two seasons ago when the Beavers upset the Ducks 34-24 in the midst of a massive rainstorm. If the Beavers can manage to establish Jermar Jefferson on the ground early and the offensive line gives Jake Luton time to throw, I like their chances in what’s going to be a back-and-forth affair.

Beavers win 34-31