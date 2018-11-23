BeaversEdge.com

It's Game Day: Civil War
Today is the day. The Civil War is finally here. The Beavers look to enact revenge on last year's embarrassing loss in Reser Stadium.
Who: Oregon vs Oregon State
When: 1:00 PM PT
Where: Corvallis, Ore. | Reser Stadium
How to watch: FS1 (stream here)
How to listen: Click here
Brenden Slaughter's Game Prediction
After 11 games of waiting, it’s finally here… The Civil War… While Oregon State hasn’t had the season they would have liked to have up to this point, I like their chances against the Ducks in Reser Stadium. OSU has been steadily growing as a team under first year head coach Jonathan Smith and this is the type of game that could be a program-changer for Smith. He did it as a player in 1998 as that upset Civil War win over Oregon helped propel the Beavers to a Fiesta Bowl just two seasons later.
While the odds are certainly stacked against the Beavers - an 17.5 point underdog as of writing this - you have to throw all the records out in the Civil War. A lot of things will have to go right for the Beavers, such as limiting Oregon’s ground attack and pressuring Justin Herbert into untimely mistakes, but a path is certainly there. Last seasons 69-10 shellacking at the hands of their bitter rivals certainly still resonates in the minds of the Beaver players and I think that will give them a little extra motivation coming out of the gate.
Friday figures to be a very sloppy game with the amount of weather expected and it’s eerily reminiscent of the conditions two seasons ago when the Beavers upset the Ducks 34-24 in the midst of a massive rainstorm. If the Beavers can manage to establish Jermar Jefferson on the ground early and the offensive line gives Jake Luton time to throw, I like their chances in what’s going to be a back-and-forth affair.
Beavers win 34-31