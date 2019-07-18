Want to get the inside scoop on Oregon State athletics? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com today!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football’s Isaiah Hodgins has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate receiver regardless of position at the FBS level.

Hodgins is one of 50 players on the initial watch list, which includes five total from the Pac-12 Conference. He enters the 2019 season ranked 26th for a career at Oregon State with 1,151 receiving yards, and has done so on the strength of 90 receptions in 22 games, 15 of which have been starts. He’s also scored seven touchdowns, with five coming last season.

Hodgins tallied four 100-plus yard receiving games a year ago, including 200 yards on 14 catches at Nevada. The 14 receptions are tied for the most in a single game by an Oregon State player while the 200 yards is ranked 10th.

The Oakley, Calif., native was a 2018 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection as a sophomore. A speech communication major, he was also named a Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention choice last season.

Hodgins is looking to become the third Beaver to win the Biletnikoff Award, which was first given in 1994. Mike Hass (2005) and Brandin Cooks (2013) make Oregon State the only team from the Pac-12 with multiple winners.

The 2019 winner will be announced Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards, broadcasted on ESPN from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT.

Hodgins joins sophomore running back Jermar Jefferson on the preseason award watch lists to date. Jefferson was selected for the second time to the Doak Walker Award preseason list, signifying the nation’s top running back, Wednesday.

Oregon State opens the 2019 season Friday, August. 30 vs. Oklahoma State in a nationally televised game by FS1.

Oregon State Athletics