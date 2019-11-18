Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to BeaversEdge.com. Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend!

On Monday morning, it was announced that Oregon State wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is annually presented to the nation's most outstanding receiver.

A four-star recruit out of high school according to Rivals, Hodgins has shown significant improvement every season at Oregon State and has certainly made a national name for himself throughout his junior campaign.

In 10 games as a junior, Hodgins has recorded 73 receptions for 1,021 yards and 13 touchdowns, an average of 7 grabs, 102 yards and a little over one touchdown per game.

Ballots are being sent to voters who will elect three finalists for the award on November 19th. For fans interested in showing support, The Biletnikoff Award FANVOTE feature allows one vote per day.

