Instant Impact: The 10 best committed grad transfers
The Early Signing Period saw many of the nation’s programs wrap up the bulk of their recruiting classes earlier this month, but signing high school recruits isn’t the only way schools add talent these days. With transfer rules become more lax on a yearly basis, the number of graduate transfers continues to increase.
Several programs already have commitments from incoming grad transfers. Today we break them down and provide 10 of the most high-profile players on the move. National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell also weighs in on how each player might pan out at their new schools.
As a recruit: Eldridge committed to Arizona over Arizona State and several FCS options just prior to the start of his senior season.
Career so far: After redshirting his first year on campus and moving to center, Eldridge became a key cog in the Wildcats' offensive line, starting every game as a redshirt freshman in 2016. That trend continued in 2017, when started all 13 games at center and was named to the Pac-12’s all-conference honorable mention list. Heading into 2018, he was on the watch list for the nation’s best center award, but he ended up missing the entire year with injury. Rather than return to Tucson, Eldridge announced his plans to transfer to Oregon State earlier this month.
What to expect: “Oregon State is getting an experienced and very heady center in Eldridge who should be a plug-and-play guy. It’s hard to develop centers as the leader of the offensive line, so to land one as a grad transfer is a big deal for the Beavers.” -- Farrell
Read the full story with the nine other top committed grad transfers by clicking here
Not a BeaversEdge.com subscriber?
It's Cyber Week at BeaversEdge.com, and we're rolling out our most popular promotion of the year.
When you sign up for an annual subscription, you will receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop to buy t-shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, accessories, collectibles, and more! With the December National Signing Day just around the corner, you'll get exclusive coverage from BeaversEdge.com with your subscription as well!
It's easy to sign up. Here's how:
Are you a new user? Click here to sign up
Are you a former subscriber? First, log in with your Rivals account, and then click here
If you have any questions about this promotion, email us at beaversedge1@gmail.com.
---
Rules and restrictions:
- This offer is for new annual subscriptions only
- Please provide a valid and current email address
- Please allow up to four days for delivery of your code to the email address you provided.
- Please use the promo code “99Cyber” to enroll in the promotion.
- If you are currently a monthly subscriber and would like to upgrade to annual using this deal, email us at beaversedge1@gmail.com for instructions.
- Offer is valid only while supplies last | Sign up now!
---