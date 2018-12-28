The Early Signing Period saw many of the nation’s programs wrap up the bulk of their recruiting classes earlier this month, but signing high school recruits isn’t the only way schools add talent these days. With transfer rules become more lax on a yearly basis, the number of graduate transfers continues to increase. Several programs already have commitments from incoming grad transfers. Today we break them down and provide 10 of the most high-profile players on the move. National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell also weighs in on how each player might pan out at their new schools.

As a recruit: Eldridge committed to Arizona over Arizona State and several FCS options just prior to the start of his senior season. Career so far: After redshirting his first year on campus and moving to center, Eldridge became a key cog in the Wildcats' offensive line, starting every game as a redshirt freshman in 2016. That trend continued in 2017, when started all 13 games at center and was named to the Pac-12’s all-conference honorable mention list. Heading into 2018, he was on the watch list for the nation’s best center award, but he ended up missing the entire year with injury. Rather than return to Tucson, Eldridge announced his plans to transfer to Oregon State earlier this month. What to expect: “Oregon State is getting an experienced and very heady center in Eldridge who should be a plug-and-play guy. It’s hard to develop centers as the leader of the offensive line, so to land one as a grad transfer is a big deal for the Beavers.” -- Farrell Read the full story with the nine other top committed grad transfers by clicking here

