With a top-10 matchup set for Saturday in Corvallis, the Oregon State Beavers are set to host their biggest group of visitors of the season on Saturday. The Beavers are set to host over 90 prospects for the matchup including five official visitors and several notable prospects in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles.
The Beavers are set to host five official visitors this weekend. Here's a little bit more on each of those official visitors.
We were able to preview Ccannon's official visit on Friday, you can read that here.
A potential immediate impact player, Eziani has three years to play three for his next program. After spending one year at Missouri State, Eziani transferred to Butler C.C. ahead of this fall and has had a huge season for the Grizzlies recording 52 tackles, one sack, and one interception. I like the Beaver's chances in this one assuming this weekend's official visit goes well. Other offers for Eziani include Charlotte, Connecticut, Montana, Temple, Lamar, Eastern Michigan, Stephen F. Austin, UMass, Buffalo, and Jacksonville State among others.
Manu has five offers all from West Coast programs in Arizona State, California, Nevada, Oregon State, and UNLV. He took an official visit earlier this season to Cal. That's the only other official visit he took this fall. Oregon State has only been involved in Manu's recruitment for a short period, offering the Reno native in mid-October.
The Utah native has five scholarship offers in BYU, Oregon State, Utah, Utah State, and Washington. We admittedly haven't been able to get into much contact with the 6-foot-5 defensive end though the size does stand out for Fonohema.
