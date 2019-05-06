News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 08:22:29 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state WR Silas Starr feels comfortable while in Corvallis

J7mk4ruyaelnjypz3l4u
Silas Starr at the West Coast Invitational (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge.com
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Portland, Oregon native Silas Starr has seen his recruitment pick up in a big way since the beginning of 2019, with Oregon State being one of the first schools to make that happen. Oregon State hea...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}