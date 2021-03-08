BeaversEdge - In-State Signees Impress In Week One Of Spring Season

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! After a long offseason, the state of Oregon kicked off their spring football season this past weekend. The Beavers signed three players from within the state, with quarterback Sam Vidlak electing to enroll early and running back Damir Collins and offensive lineman Henry Buckles staying to play it out. BeaversEdge takes a look at how Collins and Buckles performed below.

Hood River and Henry Buckles got off to a good start with a win against La Salle Catholic College Preparatory, largely thanks to Buckles paving the way for lots of big plays. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman showed his mean streak, getting off the line quickly and putting defenders on their backs. Buckles also showed off some versatility and athleticism, playing different positions along both the offensive and defensive line as well as using his speed to get downfield and pick up key blocks.