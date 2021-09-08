PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State has their first home game of the season coming up this weekend, which means recruits will be in the house.

One of the top targets in the 2023 class, Albany (OR) wide receiver Demarcus Houston, has already confirmed with BeaversEdge that he will be in attendance, and is more than excited to get back on campus.

The in-state receiver is starting to see his stock rise, and Oregon State has been at the forefront of his recruitment so far. He shares the details on that, getting back to campus this weekend, and more below.