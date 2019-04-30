IMPACT ANALYSIS: What Washington's transfer means for Oregon State
With freshman post Warren Washington electing to transfer on Monday, it marked the third Oregon State freshman to leave the program in less than a year. Between Washington, guard Jordan Campbell and center Jack Wilson, the Beavers lost out on a trio of three star recruits. With three of the four freshman recruits from the 2018 class now departed, BeaversEdge.com dives into the impact of having a class almost disappear and how it will affect the team moving forward.
A very very thin front court
With freshman post Warren Washington deciding to move on from the Oregon State men's basketball program on Monday, it leaves the Beavers' front court in a precarious position moving forward.
Washington's departure, coupled with the loss of graduating senior Gligorije Rakocevic, leaves the Beavers with just two scholarship players in the front court in senior 7-footer Kylor Kelley and 6-foot-10 stretch big Payton Dastrup. Additionally, freshman center Jack Wilson, who was committed to OSU for nearly two years before arriving on campus, left in the early weeks of the season.
Outside of walk-ons Isaac Barnes and Eli Glenzel (both 6-foot-8) the Beavers don't boast another player who's taller than 6-foot-6.
Granted, having Dastrup eligible this season will be an enormous lift for the Beavers in the front court, as he figures to stretch the floor as a mobile big with range. He also has the bonus of being quite seasoned, playing 56 games in his two years at BYU.
While his point and rebound averages weren't stellar for the Cougars (2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes), his shooting percentage makes him an intriguing big as he shot 47.7 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
