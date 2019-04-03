Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 08:34:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois surging for Pac-12 lean Zeriah Beason

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

COPPELL, Texas — Zeriah Beason has made it known — he’s eyeing a fit in the Pac-12.Oregon State, Arizona and Colorado comprise the four-star wide receiver’s unofficial lead group. Yet one Big Ten c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}