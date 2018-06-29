Yeah, the Oregon State Beavers won the College World Series last night, giving the OSU baseball program its third national championship. If you missed any content from the marvelous evening, we've got you covered. Check out the links below, and of course, we'll start with what BeaversEdge.com posted! PROMO: Buy a subscription, get SIX months FREE!

When the 2017 Oregon State Baseball team ran roughshod through the regular season, regionals, and super regionals and entered Omaha with just four losses on the season, the expectation was that the Beavers would capture their program’s third national title. Unfortunately for the Beavers, they came up just a little short in 2017 with a pair of losses to LSU to end their historic year. When their season was over, returning team leaders Nick Madrigal, Cadyn Grenier, Trevor Larnach, Michael Gretler and others gathered together and identified a motto that they would adopt for the 2018 season. Finish. Continue reading here

The Oregon State Beavers are national champions, and the twitter world erupted right after Kevin Abel threw his final strikeout to end the season. Check out some of the best tweets from right after the game below! Click here to read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Kevin Abel threw a two-hitter for his record fourth victory in the College World Series, and Oregon State beat Arkansas 5-0 on Thursday night for the national championship. Abel was nothing short of spectacular against an Arkansas team still reeling from the foul ball fiasco in the ninth inning Wednesday night that cost it the title and gave new life to the Beavers. He retired the last 20 Arkansas batters, catching Luke Bonfield looking at strike three on a 3-2 pitch to end the game. “Kept making pitches, kept getting outs,” Abel said. “I felt better as the game went on and just rode it out. I was going to give it everything I had. I really appreciate they let me go out there. It was a lot of fun.” The title is Oregon State’s third, and first since it won the second of two straight in 2007, and came at the end of a two-year run in which the Beavers have won 111 of 130 games. Continue reading here

