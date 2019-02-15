BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Oregon State's baseball, women's basketball, and men's basketball programs have huge, huge tests ahead of them this weekend.

For interim head coach Pat Bailey, his Beaver baseball squad begins its quest for back-to-back national titles on Friday at noon against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona. The Beavers face Gonzaga on Saturday at noon, Minnesota on Sunday at noon, and wrap up with New Mexico on Monday at 1pm (all times pacific).

The Beavers will remain in Arizona for a four game series against Nebraska beginning on Thursday, February 21.

Moving over to Scott Rueck's OSU women's basketball team, there will be a battle of top ten teams in the Beaver State. The No. 9 Beavers (20-4, 10-2 Pac-12) head to Eugene to face the No. 3 Ducks (23-1, 12-0 Pac-12) at 6pm. Just three days later, there will be another WBB Civil War, as the Beavers look to take down UO in Corvallis.

Wayne Tinkle and the OSU men's hoops team won in Eugene earlier this season and will look to get the sweep in Corvallis on Saturday night at 7:30pm. The Beavers (15-8, 7-4 Pac-12) defeated the Ducks (15-9, 6-5) 77-72 in early January, defeating them in Eugene for the first time since 2012.

