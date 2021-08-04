How Former Oregon State Football Players Are Rated in Madden 2022

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! When the football season gets close, you know the new Madden football game is close too. While the actual game has not yet been released, the ratings for each player in the new game has been. Over 15 former Beavers are currently in the league, and below we take a look at each of their preseason ratings on Madden 2022.

Former Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson (AP)

FIRST STRINGERS

DB Jordan Poyer (Buffalo Bills) - 87 WR Brandin Cooks (Houston Texans) - 85 OL Isaac Seumalo (Philadelphia Eagles) - 71 DB Steven Nelson (Philadelphia Eagles) - 81 OL Mike Remmers (Kansas City Chiefs) - 71 P Johnny Hekker (Los Angeles Rams) - 86 Oregon State has their fair share of players in the league that could be considered household names, which is a pretty impressive feat. Jordan Poyer is definitely one of them, and he kicks off the year with an 87 rating, which is a decent bump from last year's 85. Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks still has a very solid rating at 85, as does Johnny Hekker with an 86. Defensive back Steven Nelson finished last season with an 81, and his rating has not yet been updated. Seumalo and Remmers both start the year with a 71 overall.

SECOND STRINGERS

WR Isaiah Hodgins (Buffalo Bills) - 64 DB Nahshon Wright (Dallas Cowboys) - 64 OL Josh Andrews (Atlanta Falcons) - 58 TE Noah Togiai (Indianapolis Colts) - 60 WR Victor Bolden (Detroit Lions) - 63 A 64 overall is not a bad rating at all for anyone who has yet to see the field, which is the case for second-year receiver Isaiah Hodgins and Rookie Nahshon Wright. Victor Bolden has been working hard and starts the year off with a 63 overall rating. TE Noah Togiai saw some action last season with the Colts, and starts the season with a 60 overall. Veteran OL Josh Andrews just signed a one year contract with the Falcons, and begins the year with a 58 overall rating.

THIRD AND FOURTH STRINGERS

RB Jermar Jefferson (Detroit Lions) - 64 RB Artavis Pierce (Chicago Bears) - 62 RB Ryan Nall (Chicago Bears) - 61 QB Jake Luton (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 60 OL Blake Brandel (Minnesota Vikings) - 58 OL Sean Harlow (Arizona Cardinals) - 57 Jermar Jefferson kicks off his rookie season with a 64 rating, followed by a 62 for Artavis Pierce who saw some actions with the Bears last year. Jake Luton got to start a few games in place of the injured Gardner Minshew, and starts this season with a 60 overall. Ryan Nall kicks off the year with a 61 overall, Blake Brandel with a 58 overall, and Sean Harlow with a 57 overall, respectively.

FORMER BEAVS NOT YET ON THE GAME