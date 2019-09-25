On Wednesday, Oregon State officially landed six-foot-four, 210-pound wide receiver Devon Williams as a transfer from USC. In 2018, Williams was ranked as the number 47 overall player in the nation, the number 7 player in the state of California and the number 1 player at his position. How does Williams stack up against former top Oregon State recruits? BeaversEdge takes a look. Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

2012 OG Isaac Seumalo

Oregon State signed Corvallis native Isaac Seumalo in June of 2011, who was up until this point the highest rated player to ever sign (and play) for the Beavers. Seumalo was ranked by Rivals as the number 1 player in Oregon, number 52 overall in the country and number 3 at his position. He chose Oregon State over offers from Oregon, Stanford, USC and more. After a successful career at Oregon State, Seumalo went on to be drafted 79th overall in the 2016 NFL draft by the Eagles, where he still plays today. Seumalo recently signed a three-year extension with Philadelphia that will keep him there through 2022.

2017 WR Tyjon Lindsey

Beaver receiver Tyjon Lindsey was a top recruit in 2017 out of highly-touted Bishop Gorman High School. He would first sign with Nebraska, the school he would eventually depart on his way to Oregon State. Lindsey was ranked as the 9th overall wide receiver, number 2 player in Nevada, and number 62 player overall in the class of 2017. He held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and many more. Lindsey is currently playing his first season at Oregon State, where he has recorded 9 receptions for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.

2017 OLB Addison Gumbs

Similarly to Tyjon Lindsey, LB Addison Gumbs did not originally sign with Oregon State but was a top prospect in the class of 2017. Gumbs was the 65th ranked player in the country, 6th at linebacker, and 9th in the state of California. He chose Oklahoma over Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC and others. After transferring to Oregon State, Gumbs had to sit one season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury against Hawaii earlier this season.

2017 WR Isaiah Hodgins

Arguably the top playmaker on Oregon State's roster, Hodgins was making plays before he got to Corvallis. Hodgins was a 5.9 four-star out of Berean Christian school, where he was ranked 165th in the country, number 24 in California, and the number 26 wide receiver. Hodgins chose the Beavers over Nebraska, Michigan, Oregon and more. Hodgins is currently in his junior season for Oregon State and is garnering national attention after grabbing 23 passes for 347 yards and 5 touchdowns through three games.

2010 QB Sean Mannion

In 2009, Oregon State signed Pleasanton (CA) quarterback Sean Mannion, who was a highly regarded player for Foothill high school. Acording to Rivals, Mannion was ranked 234th overall, 34th in California and 12th of all quarterbacks. While Oregon State was his only reported offer, Mannion had interest from UCLA, Cal, Arizona and more. Mannion was drafted 89th overall to the Rams in 2015, spent three seasons there and signed with the Minnesota Vikings in April of 2019.

2011 WR Brandin Cooks

One of the first names people think of when discussing Oregon State standouts, wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been a top player since high school. Cooks chose Oregon State over Washington, Utah, UCLA and more. He was ranked 240th overall in the class of 2011, 28th in the state of California, and 26th among all wide receivers. Cooks' All-American junior season was bolstered by 128 receptions, 1,730 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns. After choosing to enter the NFL draft early, Cooks went 20th overall to the New Orleans Saints, and now continues to be a top NFL receiver for the LA Rams.

EXTRA: 2008 DE Simi Kuli