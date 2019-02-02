Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-02 11:53:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

HOOPS: Oregon State a 'big time offer' for Jean-Marie

Divxcpqjyi9z0hylinkn
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

On January 29, Corsicana (Texas) Navarro J.C. forward James Jean-Marie announced on Twitter that he had received a scholarship offer from the Oregon State Beavers. Assistant coach Kerry Rupp inform...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}