BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS – The No. 8 Oregon State women's basketball team posted a dominant performance Sunday afternoon, as the Beavers took down Santa Clara 82-31 at Gill Coliseum.

"It was another great atmosphere in Gill today," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "I thought the team played with a great level of intensity and focus right from the beginning. Everybody was aggressive and our defense was on point. When the three is going in like it was today, this team is going to be hard to beat. It's fun to coach a team that wants to be great like this team does. I'm really pleased with the way we played, and now we get to turn our focus to the islands."

The Beavers shot a blistering 54.1 percent in the contest, and held the Broncos to 18.3 percent shooting. Oregon State also dominated the glass for the second-straight game, out-rebounding Santa Clara 63-16, as OSU broke the Pac-12 record for rebound margin at +47.

Redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, while junior Kat Tudor put up 14 points and seven rebounds. Fellow junior Maddie Washington set a career-high with 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Junior Mikayla Pivec led all players with 13 rebounds, while sophomore Aleah Goodman tallied nine points on three 3-pointers and pulled down five rebounds.

Oregon State out-scored Santa Clara 40-4 in bench points, and held the Broncos to 16 points over the final three quarters.

The Beavers used an early 9-0 run to jump in front 11-5. Oregon State continued to fire on all cylinders offensively in the first quarter, shooting 75 percent in the period to head to the second up 29-15.

OSU continued to score at will in the second frame, extending the advantage to 48-17 mid-way through the quarter. The Beavers headed to the break up 50-20.

The third quarter featured more of the same, as Oregon State held Santa Clara to four points in the frame to enter the closing period up 68-24. The Beavers continued to control the game from there, taking the win by 51.

The Beavers head to Hawaii this week, as they prepare the host the third annual Maui Jim Maui Classic. Oregon State will face Eastern Washington and Texas A&M Friday and Saturday, respectively, at the Lahaina Civic Center.

