BeaversEdge.com

As the Oregon State football team eyes its second spring session under second year head coach Jonathan Smith, the Beavers will be looking for dramatic growth from a season ago.

After laboring through Smith’s first season that saw OSU go 2-10, the Beavers are primed to have a much better 2019 thanks to internal growth and an influx of depth and talent in the offseason.

Two of the reasons why the Beavers figure to be much improved this season is the leadership, talent, and tenacity of junior receiver Isaiah Hodgins and sophomore defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins.

“I expect big things from this team this season,” Isaiah Hodgins said. “It’s not the mantra of ‘We have a new coach and we’re rebuilding.' We’re really comfortable with each other and we’re building. Everyone is getting strong and fast, numbers are increasing, and we’re building great chemistry together. It’s going to be a huge year for us.”

With Smith’s second spring session set to kick off on March 5th, it’s important to note just how important the Hodgins brothers are to the Beavers’ success in 2019.

Isaiah will look to further establish himself as one of the best all-around receivers in the Pac-12 while Isaac will look to become the Beavers’ defensive line anchor.

“It’s going to be a big jump from last season to this season, especially for the defensive line,” Isaac Hodgins said. “Last spring, we had like eight guys on the defensive line, and now we’re going in with at least 15. Having that depth is huge for us. We all know the defense in year two and we’re ready for a huge jump.”

While the brothers find themselves different in stature -- Isaiah is 6-foot-4, 208-pounds and Isaac 6-foot, 265-pounds -- and playing for different sides of the ball, playing together in college is a dream come true.

“It was great having a season with Isaiah because it really felt like I was at home,” Isaac Hodgins said. “Watching him make plays always inspires me to go make plays on the defensive side.”

Added Isaiah: “It’s been really fun to have the opportunity to play with Isaac. Seeing him get a sack in the Civil War, make great plays all season, and see his name pop up reminded me of us in high school.”

Isaiah Hodgins, who is entering his junior year, will look to further build on an already-strong rapport with senior quarterback Jake Luton. In the games where Luton was healthy and on the field, Hodgins turned in some of his best performances of his career.

Whether it was 14 receptions, 200 yards, and two touchdowns against Nevada, 11 receptions for 146 yards, and two touchdowns against Colorado, eight receptions for 129 yards against USC, or eight receptions for 133 yards against Oregon, Hodgins was at his best when the Beavers could get the ball downfield to him.

Hodgins spoke about the emotions of Luton returning for a sixth year and what the trickle-down effect will be of having a seasoned, veteran presence for another season.

“It’s good for the whole offense… It’s reassuring for the whole offense that we have someone coming back who proved himself last season. Jake is comfortable with us and we’re comfortable with him, so that’s really going to help us.”

Isaac Hodgins, who tallied 29 tackles, and 2.5 sacks in his true-freshman season, feels that the spring is going to be huge for not only his development as a leader and an anchor on the defensive line, but also for the team itself as they continue to climb the Pac-12 hierarchy.

“I want to establish myself as one of the key components on defense,” Isaac Hodgins said. “As a team, we have to build that chemistry and continue to grow at every position.”

With the Beavers just weeks away from getting back to the practice fields in preparation for the 2019 season, they’ll have the added benefit of having two brothers with a competitive edge that want to bring the best out in each other.

“Isaac is a really hard worker and I know he’s going to be greatly improved this season,” Isaiah Hodgins said. “He has huge goals to lead the team in sacks and do big things in his college career, so I have no doubt that he’ll have a breakout year.”