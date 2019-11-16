Highlights + Social Media Reaction: Oregon State defeats ASU 35-34
With the Oregon State football team (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) earning its first Pac-12 win in Reser Stadium since 2016 with a 35-34 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils, BeaversEdge.com recaps all the top video, tweets, and highlights of the night.
It all starts with the Players. I admire their work ethic and belief. Great Win for our Team and Seniors! #GoBeavs— Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) November 17, 2019
Wait for it... @Coach_Smith x @Jmofromthe4 x @HamilcarRashed ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/YnxpO9JZys— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 17, 2019
Final stats presented by @DriveToyota— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) November 17, 2019
Favorite line? The score. #GOBEAVS pic.twitter.com/DpOY4gNmS5
GO BEAVS🙏🏽 BLESSED— KingTago🎱 (@MatthewTago) November 17, 2019
Glad we could get it done for the seniors! Great team win!! #GoBeavs— 40 GL0CK🏴☠️ (@KING_FISHER30) November 17, 2019
That’s GOD, TEAMWORK, PREPARATION, and DISCIPLINE...— T.L1NDSEY (@tyjonlindsey) November 17, 2019
SAY IT LOUD IN THE BACK SO THE PEOPLE CAN HEAR Y’ALL!
GO BEAVS MAN! @BeaverFootball
Grateful to have won on senior night with my brothers alongside me— Gus_Bus_63 (@63_bus) November 17, 2019
It was a good run Reeser stadium 🧡 pic.twitter.com/JGFxE6mhdp
Last game in Reser. BIG WIN!!! I love this team. #GoBeavs @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/6iwCavXjq1— Jalen Moore (@Jmofromthe4) November 17, 2019
IT’S A GREAT DAM DAY TO BE A BEAVER🧡🖤— Payton Dastrup (@PDastrup) November 17, 2019
Jake Luton threw 4 TD passes and has 37 for his career, one shy of Sean Canfield for 5th most in school history.— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 17, 2019
Isaiah Hodgins now has 20 TD catches, tying him with James Newson and Mike Hass for second-most.
And Hamilcar Rashed Jr., well, he broke the single-season books.
Two records in one night .. Beyond blessed thank y’all @ Reser Stadium https://t.co/7gcaIUrS1i— Hamilcar Rashed Jr⏳ (@HamilcarRashed) November 17, 2019
AS ALWAYS! GO BEAVS🔶⬛️ https://t.co/l1ovlYgpHj— Andrzej Hughes - Murray (@AndrzejHughes) November 17, 2019
Great team win 😁😁 #GoBeavs— John McCartan (@jkmccartan) November 17, 2019
T O G E T H E R— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 17, 2019
E V E R Y O N E
A C H I E V E S
M O R E
🔸⬛️🔸⬛️🔸#BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/9B8CdjIGOb
BEAVS WIN. #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/wbE1LhzzWa— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 17, 2019
RESER GOT EM!!!!! #GOBEAVS— Elu Aydon🇼🇸🇦🇸 (@EluAydon) November 17, 2019
HUGE. pic.twitter.com/ycpwMNu6Vv— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 17, 2019
Learning how to win baby! https://t.co/Rf5CZqQC4u— Derek Anderson (@DAnderson314) November 17, 2019
Oregon State single season sack record holder: @HamilcarRashed!! #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/6heZrIbyLf— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 17, 2019
What a great moment for this team. Believing is everything! #GoBeavs https://t.co/2FXkxClPuj— Dan Van De Riet (@DVDizzle) November 17, 2019
.@HamilcarRashed just set a #GoBeavs record for most sacks in a single season with 1⃣3⃣!— AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) November 17, 2019
This is his victory dance 😂 pic.twitter.com/5RKLyoIuwP
RESER!! You were unforgettable tonight! See you next fall? #GOBEAVS pic.twitter.com/71rf9hQ5oo— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) November 17, 2019
Congrats @BeaverFootball! The perfect final home game for our fans and seniors! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/qF8npDylqF— Jenni Dingeldein (@jenniferkali) November 17, 2019
Because we know you need another angle of that leap. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/bS6Y7NFTbQ— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 17, 2019
Rashed Jr. ends the first half with his Oregon State record 13th sack of the season.— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 17, 2019
Live on @FS1 #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/zvYMqMWKj9
Jefferson with his fifth touchdown of the season, and the Beavers will head to the break leading 28-21#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/HTuBqqGImU— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 17, 2019
Only Sean Mannion and Brandin Cooks (23) have combined for more touchdowns in OSU's history than Luton and Hodgins.— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 17, 2019
9:58 remains in the second quarter, live on @FS1. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/MxO2jZBYxG
9 plays, 74 yards and Trevon Bradford's first score of the season has us up 7 late in the first quarter.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/WGwlrVS3rx— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 17, 2019
That's how you cap an 80-yard drive!— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 17, 2019
Live on @FS1#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/eUx0lenUzP