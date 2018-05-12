BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Luke Heimlich set a career-high with 14 strikeouts to send No. 3 Oregon State to a 6-2 series-opening win over No. 2 Stanford in front of Goss Stadium record 3,830 fans Friday night.

Heimlich surpassed his previous best of 13 set earlier this season against Washington. He won his 12th game of the season after holding the Cardinal to three hits and two runs in eight innings. His lone blemish came in the fifth on a two-run home run by Will Matthiessen.

The lefty pushed his season strikeout total to 115, which leads the Pac-12 Conference and pushes him into a tie for 10th all-time in a single-season at Oregon State. His 12 wins rank tied for fifth and he inched closer to Ben Wetzler’s career-record of 36; Heimlich now has 32.

Heimlich picked up plenty of offensive support with a three-run first inning thanks to an RBI single by Adley Rutschman and a two-run double by Michael Gretler. Steven Kwan made it 4-0 on a sacrifice fly in the second.

The Beavers (37-7-1 overall, 15-6-1 Pac-12) held a 4-2 lead until Trevor Larnach drove in a pair in the eighth.

Stanford (38-7, 17-5) starter Tristan Beck took the loss to drop to 7-3 this season. He allowed nine hits an six runs in seven innings.

Kwan and Larnach paced the Beavers with two hits apiece. Cadyn Grenier extended his hit streak to 21 games with double in the eighth. He eventually scored on Larnach’s two-run single.

Next Up

The teams continue the series Saturday with a 2:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.

Another Record

The Beavers set the single-game attendance record at Goss Stadium for the second time this season, tallying 3,830 in the opener. The surpassed the 3,800 against Oregon in late April. The Beavers have now had 40 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more and are averaging 3,475 per game in 2018.

Against Stanford

The Beavers have now won 20 of their last 22 games versus the Cardinal, including 8-of-10 at Goss Stadium. A win Saturday would give the Beavers eight consecutive series victories over Stanford.

OSU Press Release*