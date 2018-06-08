Thanks to a solid performance from Luke Heimlich and home runs from Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman, the Beavers (48-10-1) are just one win away from Omaha.

On what was an uncharacteristic June day in the Pacific Northwest with high humidity and incremental rain, there was nothing uncharacteristic with the Oregon State baseball team as they continued their march towards Omaha, halting the Golden Gophers 12 game win streak with a 8-1 romp in front of 3,960 at Goss Stadium on Friday afternoon.



Senior southpaw Luke Heimlich took the mound for the Beavers in what was his last appearance in a storied career. Minnesota came into the game riding a giant wave of momentum, as the Gophers were one of the nation’s hottest teams coming into Corvallis.

OSU’s ace has risen to the occasion time and time again this season and the Super Regionals were no different as he was once again up to the challenge, locking down the Big 10’s best offensive team in style.

He scattered seven hits in 8 ⅔ innings of work, tallying nine strikeouts against zero walks and one earned run while throwing 124 pitches. Heimlich finished the game with a strikeout, which was fitting given that he'll leave as OSU's all time leader. He gave way to Sam Tweedt who closed the door on the Gophers in the ninth.

It didn’t take long for the Beavers to seize control of game one as OSU plated three runs in the first inning. Nick Madrigal reached on a two out single to set the stage for OSU’s best home run threat in Trevor Larnach, who delivered for the 18th time this season with a moon shot to left-center to give OSU a 2-0 lead. Adley Rutschman followed with a home run of his own, nearly in the same spot to give the Beavers a 3-0 lead.

It was the fourth time this season that Larnach and Rutschman have gone back-to-back with home runs this season.

The Beavers added insurance in the second as Nobach scored on a Steven Kwan sacrifice bunt to give OSU a 4-0 advantage headed to the third. Back-to-back doubles from Jack Anderson and Zak Taylor and a single from Kwan in the fourth put the Beavers up 6-0.

OSU added their final runs of the afternoon in the seventh as they tacked on two more by way of a Rutschman double and a triple from Gretler to score Larnach and and Rutschman.

Minnesota spoiled the shutout in the eighth as nine hitter Toby Hanson hit a solo home run over the left field fence to get the Gophers on the board.

Collectively the Beavers finished with 11 hits. Kwan, Larnach, Rutschman, and Gretler all finished with two hits to lead OSU.

Up Next

Oregon State and Minnesota continue their best-of-three series Saturday at 6:30aa p.m. in what is an elimination game for the Gophers. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and Bryce Fehmel (10-1, 2.77) figures to get the start for the Beavers.