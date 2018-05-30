Crete (Ill.) Monee junior defensive end prospect Deion Harry (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) was able to add an offer earlier this week from Oregon State University. Harry, who had earlier offers from two FCS level schools recaps his thoughts on adding his first FBS level offer from the OSU Beavers and more in this recruiting update.

"The coaches from Oregon State offered me a scholarship earlier today (Tuesday)," Harry said. "They made an in school visit a week or two ago and watched one of my workouts. I knew they were interested but the offer was a great surprise no doubt."

Harry discussed his impressions of Oregon State.

"I honestly don't know a ton about them to be honest but I've already started going online to do some research. I've been in contact with Coach Tibs (Tim Tibesar) going back to when he was at Wisconsin so I've known him for a bit. Oregon State plays in the PAC 12 conference which is a great football conference. Oregon State likes me on the defensive line and feel I can play at several spots for them. Oregon State wants me to come out and visit them soon and I'll get out to see the school in person this summer. It's a big offer and I'm pretty excited and so is my family."

Harry has remained focused on finishing up his junior year of high school.

"We finish up the school year next week. We have finals on Friday and then again on Monday and Tuesday next week. We start up our team camp on June 6th at 8AM and I can't wait to get the summer here and to get going on football season."

Harry is also looking towards some of his upcoming summer college camp plans.

"I'm going to camp at North Central College on June 7th along with camping at Northwestern on June 10th. I just added another camp to Michigan State on June 16th and then a visit and camp to North Dakota on June 21st."

Harry has also drawn some new additional recruiting attention over the past few weeks.

"Iowa, Kentucky and Washington State have all been in touch lately and they all want to see me camp with them this summer."

Deion Harry has scholarship offers from Oregon State, Stephen F. Austin and North Dakota.