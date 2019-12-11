Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

CORVALLIS – Oregon State junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., has been selected an All-America First Team by Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, both media organizations announced Tuesday.

Rashed, Jr. concluded the 2019 regular season leading the nation for tackles-for-loss with 22.5 and tied for second for quarterback sacks with 14 (both OSU records), while being limited the last two games with a broken wrist. The public health major was selected Pac-12 Second Team earlier in the week to add to his postseason honors.

The 21-game career starter is the first Beaver to be selected All-America First team since wide receiver Brandin Cooks in 2013. Rashed Jr., joins most recent Beaver First Team All-Americans Cooks, defensive back Jordan Poyer (2012), defensive lineman Stephen Paea (2010), and offensive lineman Andy Levitre (2008); all four of those players are in the midst of lengthy NFL careers or recently retired from professional football.

Rashed Jr. joins linebacker Omar Speights as Beavers with national postseason honors to date.

Oregon State Athletics