NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Oregon State redshirt senior Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has been named a preseason All-America First-Team selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, it was announced on Thursday.

The honor is the second in a week for the Phoenix native; he was also chosen as one of 42 student-athletes on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list June 4.

Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and placed tied for third with 14 sacks. Both totals also set Oregon State single-season records. He posted at least one TFL in each of his first 10 games, only one of three players nationally to accomplish that feat.

Rashed Jr., who has already graduated with a degree in public health, was selected as a First-Team All-American in 2019 by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, and Phil Steele. He was named to the second team by Walter Camp, CBS Sports, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Associated Press.

He has 121 tackles over three seasons for the Beavers, including 35 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He ranks sixth in the Oregon State career record books for both TFLs and sacks.