CORVALLIS – Oregon State junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., has been selected an All-America Second Team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the organization announced Thursday. The honors continue for the Phoenix, Ariz., native who has also recently been tabbed All-America First Team by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated.

Omar Speights continues his accumulation of freshman awards after being selected Freshman First Team All-America by The Athletic Thursday. He is the second straight Beaver to earn Freshman All-America honors joining running back Jermar Jefferson from the 2018 season.

Rashed, Jr., concluded the 2019 regular season leading the nation for tackles-for-loss with 22.5 and tied for second for quarterback sacks with 14 while being limited the last two games with a broken wrist. The public health major was selected Pac-12 Second Team earlier in the week to add to his postseason honors.

The 21-game career starter is the first Beaver to be selected to the Walter Camp Team since wide receiver Brandin Cooks in 2013. In addition to Cooks, Rashed, Jr., joins an impressive group of former Beavers to be honored by the organization that includes Jordan Poyer (2012), Jacquizz Rodgers (2009), Mike Hass (2005), Alexis Serna (2005), Ken Simonton (2000), Steve Brown (1972), John Didion (1968), Vern Burke (1963), Terry Baker (1962), Ted Bates (1958), John Witte (1955 & ‘56), and Herm Abraham (1916).

The Walter Camp Football Foundation has presented an All-America team for 130 years making it the oldest in the country.

Speights, who is originally from Philadelphia, was second on the team with 73 tackles, which ranks third among all freshmen nationally. Sixty-three of those 73 tackles came over the last seven games of the season, including a freshman national leading 18 against Washington. He earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after his outing against the Huskies.

Oregon State Athletics