Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-29 08:56:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Giles Jackson details his final four schools

Aplu5rybyrccmaclwd9y
BeaversEdge.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The month of June has been big for three-star prospect Giles Jackson. Probably because his calendar has been filled with activities related to his college future.This month, Jackson collected his f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}