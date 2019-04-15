Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 12:27:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Gifford updates recruitment, Oregon State

Prdxxrz0uggi8mec9fo8
Nate Clouse
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

Over the course of a 12 month calendar year, a ton can change in the recruitment of any given prospect.For Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast safety Isaac Gifford, his recruitment got started in January of 2...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}