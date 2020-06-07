Has your size changed since signing?

My weight has gone up around 5 pounds. I'm sitting around 240 and they want me to walk on campus around 240.

What have you done to continue working out in the midst of COVID?



I do a lot of squats and a lot of bench press. We are kind of transitioning into some more explosive stuff now as well.

What is the latest on when your class will get to campus?

Still the same as of now, and I will be living with Tommy Spencer.

What is a skill you have been targeting for the summer?



Just making sure I am gaining good muscle, staying in shape and also staying explosive.

How would you describe your playing style?



I would say physical and versatile. I can block and run routes.

What game do you have circled on your calendar?



I really can't pick one and I am just looking forward to playing the Pac-12 schools. I was either recruited by a lot of them or not recruited by them, so I have to show them what they missed out on.

Which athlete did you look up to growing up?



Gronk for sure

Favorite food?



Mexican food. I choose it because there is so many different things there that I love.

Favorite movie?



Step Brothers

Favorite TV show?



I am not really a TV guy, but I have watched the office and it was funny.

Favorite hype song?



On the bus ride I usually listen to calm music and I am just resting. It's like slow R&B stuff. Then before a game I turn on all of my hype music. There are so many songs on it so I don't really have a certain one.

Describe yourself in three words.



Funny, humble, hardworking

Celebrity crush?



Blake Lively

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?



Probably mind reading

What is a good piece of advice you would share to an upcoming a recruit?



Follow your heart.

What about Oregon State was “it” for you?



There was so many things. They were honest with me, I never really had any doubts with them and felt confident with them. They always made me feel comfortable, welcome, and wanted.

What are your goals for your freshman year?



As anyone coming in, I want to get on the field and make plays. Honestly though, I just want to help the team any way I can. Whether that is scoring touchdowns, giving defense a good look on scout, or running down the field on special teams. I just want to do my part and find my role.