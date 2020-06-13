Has your size changed since signing?

My size hasn’t changed. I’m excited to get to Corvallis and grow there.

What have you done to continue working out in the midst of COVID?

I do some of the OSU workout they gave me and will do some footwork drills.

What is the latest on when your class will get to campus?

I hopefully will report June 21st if I am able to due to covid.

What is a skill you have been targeting for the summer?

I want to be able to understand the playbook and be able to preform to the best of my ability.

How would you describe your playing style?

Brutal and downhill.

What game do you have circled on your calendar?

Oregon, enough said.

Which athlete did you look up to growing up?

JJ Watt, he is a great person off the field but mean on the field.

Favorite food?

Mexican food. Burritos.

Favorite movie?

Either The Blind Side or Remember The Titans

Favorite TV show?

I don’t watch much TV but I enjoy watching sports center.

Favorite hype song?

Of Wolf and Man by Metallica

Describe yourself in three words.

Loyal, helpful, friend

Celebrity Crush?

Carrie Underwood

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?

Super speed

If you won 10M from the lottery, what would you spend your money on?

A cabin in Alaska

What is a good piece of advice you would share to an upcoming a recruit?

Don’t get caught up in the flashy stuff, go where you can grow the most.

What about Oregon State was “it” for you?

The feeling you get being in Corvallis felt like home.

What are your goals for your freshman year?

To help the team as much as I can.