BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS – Quarterback Jake Luton threw for over 280 yards and two scores as the Oregon State football team lost to Oregon in the Civil War on Saturday afternoon inside Reser Stadium.

The Beavers (2-10, 1-8 Pac-12) fell to the Ducks (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) by a final score of 55-15 in the 122nd all-time meeting between the two rivals.

The Beavers missed a scoring opportunity at the start of the second quarter that resulted in a missed field goal stalling a 50-yard drive. Oregon State's defense came up with a stop on its next time allowing the offense back onto the field.

The Beavers drove down the field inside the Oregon five-yard line, before the Ducks picked off a pass from quarterback Jack Colletto stalling the extended drive.

After the missed opportunities on offense Oregon State found itself in a 21-0 deficit. Oregon State broke the shutout in the waning moments of the first half with a made 45-yard field goal from Jordan Choukair capping off an eight-play 43-yard drive.

Oregon State trailed at the halftime by a score of 21-3.

The Ducks were the recipient out of the ball out of halftime and drove down the field for a touchdown and a 28-9 lead. The Beavers first offensive touch of the second half resulted in the same outcome for the home team.

Luton led the Beavers on a 79-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown and a 28-9 deficit for OSU. Hernandez grabbed his first touchdown of the game off a 22-yard pass in the corner of endzone.

Oregon built up a 55-9 lead with a few minutes left in the game. The Beavers managed one more score before time expired, a 31-yard touchdown pass from Luton to Hernandez. This was the first multi-touchdown game of Hernandez' career at Oregon State.

OSU PRESS RELEASE