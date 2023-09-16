- The Beavers and Aztecs are meeting for the first time since 2014.

- OSU is looking to win seven straight games for the first time since 2000.

Oregon State By The Numbers

0 - Oregon State is one of nine teams nationally to have zero turnovers entering this week's games.

3 - OSU's opponents have been held to under 20 points in three consecutive games, the longest streak since three straight midway through the 2006 season.

5 - Consecutive wins at home, tied for the 11th-longest in the nation.

6 - Oregon State's overall win streak, its longest since the 2013 Beavers also won six straight. OSU is tied for eighth nationally actively.

8.5 - Tackles for loss by OSU over the first two games, ranking 15th nationally and third in the Pac-12.

14 - Scoring drives for the Beavers over the first two games, in 20 that didn't end by the first or second half.

38 - Points for OSU in the first half against UC Davis. It's the 10th-most in a half by an FBS program this season.

103 - Total rush yards allowed by the Beaver defense this season. The 51.5 per game average ranks seventh nationally and No. 1 in the Pac-12.

Against San Diego State

- The Beavers and Aztecs are meeting for the sixth time, and first since 2014. OSU won that meeting, 28-7, at Reser Stadium.

- SDSU won the first two meetings between the teams, in 1972 and 1975, but Oregon State went on to win in 2000, 2013 and 2014. OSU is 2-0 in games played in Corvallis.

- SDSU head coach Brady Hoke coached Oregon State's defensive line and inside linebackers in 1989 and 1991-94.

- Aztecs' defensive line coach, Bojay Filimoeatu, served as a defensive quality control coach for the Beavers in 2016.

Recapping UC Davis

- Oregon State limited UC Davis to 169 offensive yards. It's the 22nd time since 1996 an OSU opponent has tallied less than 200, and the third with Jonathan Smith as the Beavers' head coach.

- Damien Martinez's 64-yard rush to open the Beavers' offensive night was his longest run at the collegiate level.

- Martinez ended the game with 104 rush yards to surpass 100 for the eighth time in his career.

- Silas Bolden became one of just six players nationally with a punt return for touchdown this season. He then scored on a 22-yard reception later in the second quarter.

- DJ Uiagalelei has back-to-back multiple touchdown pass games to open his OSU career. He also improved to 24-6 as a starting quarterback at the collegiate level.

- Rweha Munygai Jr. and Riley Sharp each caught their first career touchdowns. Munyagi Jr. also made his first start and the touchdown was his first career reception. Sharp, a converted linebacker, made his first career catch last week versus San Jose State.

- Aidan Chiles ran for his first collegiate score and passed for his first touchdown.

- The 55 points scored by the Beavers marked a single-game high at Reser Stadium during Smith's tenure as head coach.

Win Streak

- Oregon State has won six consecutive games, the team's longest streak since the 2013 Beavers won six straight.

- OSU's streak is tied for the eighth-longest nationally, and is second in the Pac-12, trailing only Washington's nine.

- Oregon State is looking to win seven straight for the first time since the 2000 season.

- The Beavers have won five straight at home, tied for the 11th-longest streak nationally. That is the fourth-longest streak in the Pac-12, trailing Utah (15), USC (10) and Washington (9).

Make That 8

- Martinez carried the ball just seven times in the 55-7 win over UC Davis, but picked up his eighth career 100-yard effort, totaling 104.

- The Lewisville, Texas native pushed his career total to 1,231 yards, which ranks 33rd for a career at OSU. He is just 23 yards shy of 32nd and just over 100 out of 29th.

- The sophomore has averaged 6.6 yards per carry over 186 career attempts. He is just 14 attempts shy of qualifying for the Oregon State record books, where he would better the program record of 5.8 set by J.J. Young (1991-94), Ryan Nall (2015-16) and Artavis Pierce (2016-19).

- Martinez has averaged 9.96 yards per rush over the first two games this year, a mark that ranks seventh nationally but second among running backs with at least 20 carries.

- His 249 total yards are good for a tie for 11th.

Three Straight Under 20

- With the win Saturday, Oregon State has held its last three opponents - Florida (3), San Jose State (17) and UC Davis (7) - to under 20 points.

- The Beavers last held an opponent to under 20 in three straight games in 2006, losing to Washington State 13-6 before defeating Washington 27-17 and Arizona 17-10.

- OSU is looking to make it four straight for the first time since doing so for five consecutive in 2001-2002: a 45-10 win over Northern Arizona and 17-14 loss to Oregon in 2021, 49-10 over Eastern Kentucky to open 2022 followed by a 35-3 win over Temple and 47-17 victory against UNLV.