It's game day in Boulder, Colorado. The Beavers look to snap a four year long road losing streak in the place where they won their last road contest. BeaversEdge.com has you covered.

Who: Oregon State vs Colorado

When: 12:00 PM PT

Where: Boulder, Colorado

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (stream link)

How to listen: Click here

---

