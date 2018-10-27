Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-27 11:10:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: Oregon State vs Colorado

BeaversEdge.com
Staff

It's game day in Boulder, Colorado. The Beavers look to snap a four year long road losing streak in the place where they won their last road contest. BeaversEdge.com has you covered.

Who: Oregon State vs Colorado

When: 12:00 PM PT

Where: Boulder, Colorado

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (stream link)

How to listen: Click here

---

