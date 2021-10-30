Game Day: Oregon State vs Cal
After defeating the Utah Utes to move into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 North, the Oregon State football team is back in action this afternoon, facing the Cal Bears in Berkeley...
Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Who: Oregon State (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) at California (2-5, 1-3)
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, Calif.
How to watch: Pac-12 Networks
How to listen: CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE
---
Oregon State vs Cal
|Team Content
|Dam Board Discussions
|Recruiting Links
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.