Who: Stanford vs No. 12 Oregon State

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

Coaches: Oregon State Jonathan Smith, 6th Season (33-33 overall) - Stanford Troy Taylor - 33-14 overall (1st season at Stanford, 3-6)

Spread: Oregon State -21

How to watch: Pac-12 Network / STREAM FUBO

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

---

Weekly interviews + content below