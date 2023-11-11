Advertisement
Game Day Central: Stanford vs No. 12 Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

Who: Stanford vs No. 12 Oregon State

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

Coaches: Oregon State Jonathan Smith, 6th Season (33-33 overall) - Stanford Troy Taylor - 33-14 overall (1st season at Stanford, 3-6)

Spread: Oregon State -21

How to watch: Pac-12 Network / STREAM FUBO

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

---

***JOIN THE LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Weekly interviews + content below

Previewing The Matchup

BeaversEdge Weekly Content - Stanford vs No. 12 Oregon State
TEAM CONTENT DAM Board Discussions Recruiting + MORE

Staff Picks

What say you? Beavers vs the Tree

Over 50 Prospects Expected On Campus

Injury Report

College Gameday in Corvallis Next Week...??

The EDGE: Who Has it?

5 Questions With Stanford Expert

Uniforms vs Stanford + Pregame Hype Video

JUCO LB Udoka Ezeani Sets Oregon State OV

A Closer Look At Stanford

Talkin' Polls

Commit Stats: How OSU's 2024 Class Is Faring

Bowl Projections

Talkin' Bowl Projections

Pac-12 Power Ranks Week 11

OSU No. 12 In CFP

Scouting Report on OSU

Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap

Fact or Fiction: Beavers Shouldn't Worry About Jonathan Smith

What are y'all looking for - from the team - in this Stanford game?

Where Taliese Fuaga Is Projected In Mock Drafts

WEEKLY INTERVIEWS

