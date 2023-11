75% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR OF AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Who: No. 16 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) vs No. 6 Oregon (10-1, 7-1)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, Ore.

Coaches: Oregon State Jonathan Smith, 6th Season (34-34 overall) - Dan Lanning (20-4) 2nd season

Spread: Oregon -14

How to watch: FOX / STREAM FUBO

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

---

