It's game day in Corvallis, Oregon. BeaversEdge.com writers Brenden Slaughter and Mitch Monge are live in Corvallis and providing coverage from Oregon State's Pac-12 title against the Cal Golden Bears.

Who: Cal vs Oregon State

When: 1:00 PM PT

Where: Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (stream link)

How to listen: Click here

---

