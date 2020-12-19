BeaversEdge - Game Day: Arizona State vs Oregon State

It's GAMEDAY!!

With the Oregon State football team (2-4) looking to close out the 2020 campaign with a win over Arizona State (1-2), BeaversEdge.com has you covered with gameday central. Catch up on all the latest news from the team this week as they look to rebound from a tough loss to Stanford...

Who: Arizona State vs Oregon State

When: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: ESPN

How to listen: Click here

