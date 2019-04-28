BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Grant Gambrell tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a career-long 8 1/3 innings to send Oregon State to a 2-0 win over Washington State in front of 3,968 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field Sunday afternoon.

The win pushed Oregon State (31-10-1 overall) to a series sweep of the Cougars, and sent the Beavers to a Pac-12 Conference best 17-4 mark in league play. Oregon State has swept four of its seven Pac-12 series this season.

Gambrell held the Cougars to singles by Dillon Plew and Bradley Polinsky, in the third and fifth innings, respectively. The righty retired the 14 batters he faced and ended the day with 12 strikeouts and just walks issued. Washington State was 0-for-7 against him with runners on base and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

He dropped his earned run average to 2.57 and improved to 4-1 with the win.

The Beavers managed two runs on nine hits in the win. Troy Claunch was 2-for-4, and his fourth-inning double set up a sacrifice fly by Jake Dukart to put the Beavers on board.

Andy Armstrong was also 2-for-4, and he gave the Beavers an insurance run with a single in the sixth, scoring Claunch from third. Armstrong later tripled in the eighth, but was stranded.

Washington State (8-31-1, 1-16-1) starter Brandon White was relieved by Hayden Rosenkrantz after 4 1/3 innings. The righty allowed four hits and a run, issuing a walk with two strikeouts. White took the loss to drop to 2-7 this season.

Christian Chamberlain picked up his second save of the season by retiring the final two batters of the game.

Next Game

Oregon State stays home for a Tuesday matchup with Gonzaga at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT, with a live video stream available on osubeavers.com.

Earlier This Season

Oregon State defeated Gonzaga, 9-3, in the second game of the season. Beau Philip and Alex McGarry both went 3-for-4 with three RBI in the win. Philip and Adley Rutschman each hit home runs.

Another Attendance Mark

The 3,968 in attendance at Sunday’s series finale mark a regular season Goss Stadium record, again, surpassing the 3,952 at Saturday’s game. It gave the Beavers and Cougars a three-game series total of 11,720. It’s the most for a three-game series at Goss, surpassing the 11,499 against Stanford in 2018. The 3,968 is the third-largest crowd at Goss, trailing June 9, 2018 vs. Minnesota (4,025) and June 2, 2018 vs. LSU (4,009).

Strikeouts Galore

Gambrell and Chamberlain combined for 13 strikeouts in Sunday’s win, pushing the Beavers’ total to 43 in 32 innings in the three games versus Washington State. Overall, Oregon State struck out 71 in 52 innings in the five games over the last week versus Nevada and the Cougars.

Keeping Pace

The win kept the Beavers in first place by half a game over Stanford, which won Sunday to take 2-of-3 over Arizona. UCLA also swept Utah to remain 1 ½ games behind the Beavers. Both teams can gain on Oregon State, which has a non-conference series with Oklahoma State next weekend. Stanford will visit USC and UCLA treks to Washington State for three.

Vote For Bryce

Right-handed pitcher Bryce Fehmel is one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior Class Award. Fan voting for the award is being held through June 10. To vote, visitseniorclassaward.com/vote/baseball_2019/.