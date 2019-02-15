BeaversEdge.com

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Freshman Greg Fuchs’ pinch hit two-run single in the ninth capped a comeback victory for Oregon State in the Beavers’ 6-5 win over New Mexico Friday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Fuchs took an 0-1 pitch from New Mexico reliever Malachi Emond and singled through the right side of the infield, enabling Beau Philip and Adley Rutschman to score. Rutschman had singled to right to drive in Jake Dukart, who opened the ninth with a double to right. Philip followed Rutschman with an infield single and the two moved into scoring position when Tyler Malone walked on a 3-2 count.

The comeback victory sent the Beavers to their 10th consecutive opening-day win.

The Beavers found themselves down 4-0 after a solo run by the Lobos in the second and three more runs in the sixth. OSU pulled to within one in the seventh with Alex McGarry proving the inning’s highlight with a two-run single to right.

Brandon Eisert picked up the win after throwing six pitches in 2/3 of an inning. Emond took the loss after allowing five hits and four runs in two innings.

Both starters worked five innings. Kevin Abel started for the Beavers and allowed five hits and four runs. New Mexico’s Justin Slaten scattered one hit with five walks and five strikeouts.

Next Up

Oregon State is back in action Saturday when taking on Gonzaga at Surprise Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT (1 p.m. in Arizona).

13 Games

Junior Adley Rutschman extended his hit streak to 13 games with the ninth-inning single. Rutschman has 26 hits and 21 runs batted in during the streak.

One Run

Oregon State is now 25-3 in one-run games since 2017.

Newcomers

Oregon State used five newcomers in Friday’s win. Two of them, Alex McGarry and Greg Fuchs, combined for four of the team’s five RBI and two of its six hits. Additionally, Beau Philip scored two runs and Jake Dukart scored once.

Speaking Of Dukart

The freshman had an impressive collegiate debut on Friday. His double led off the three-run ninth and the Lake Oswego, Ore., native also walked twice.