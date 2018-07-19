BeaversEdge.com

Back in March, Oregon State became the first school to offer Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea inside linebacker Ruperake Fuavai. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound propsect has been keeping in touch with the OSU coaching staff, and he even took an unofficial visit to OSU in April.

"During my visit, I felt like the coaches were very up front about the program and what they are trying to accomplish," Fuavai said. "The most important thing for me was the opportunity they are offering me to play on the next level. I have mostly been talking to coach [Legi] Suiaunoa and coach [Trent] Bray.

"I got to know them better when I talked to them in person during my visit and also talked to head coach Johnathan Smith and got to know more about him and the program."

Fuavai added a couple of scholarship offers in the month of May, coming from New Mexico and Idaho.

"I talked with coach Brian Reader from Idaho and from New Mexico Saga Tuitele," said Fuavai. "I was very excited and fortunate to receive the offers from Idaho and New Mexico. They’re [both] good programs, and I would like to thank them for considering me to be a part of their program. I have a lot of respect for those programs too."

Moving forward, Fuavai plans to focus on his upcoming senior season of high school football and hopes to take some more recruiting visits when his schedule allows.

"Yeah I’m planning to visit all the schools that offered me, but I don’t have a specific date. It will all depend on when my senior season ends," he said.