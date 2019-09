Not a subscriber? Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

Rivals recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt recently spoke with a four-star linebacker in the class of 2020 who is working on an official visit to Oregon State.

Nothing is set in stone, but Beaver coaches are working hard to get the Minnesota linebacker on campus as early as next month.

Find out more at BeaversEdge.