Four-star LB Melvin Jordan headed to Pac-12
Melvin Jordan named a top five in late January of Minnesota, Florida State, Miami, Oregon State and Indiana but the Beavers coaching staff kept showing attention and recruiting hard and on Friday i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news