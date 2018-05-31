BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Pac-12 Conference and its television partners announced Thursday kickoff times for four games that include Oregon State. First-year head coach Jonathan Smith and the Beavers open the season Sept. 1 at Ohio State at 9 a.m. PDT on ABC, followed by the home opener Sept. 8 vs. Southern Utah at 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks. The non-conference slate concludes Sept. 15 at Nevada with a 4 p.m. kickoff available on ESPN3.

The 122nd Civil War, presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons and your local Toyota Dealers, will be played Friday, November 23 at 1 p.m. at Reser Stadium and air on FS1.

The game at Ohio State is the earliest kick for the Beavers since the 9 a.m. start Sept. 12, 2015 at Michigan. OSU also had a 9 a.m. kick Sept. 10, 2011 at Wisconsin. The matchup with Ohio State marks the fourth consecutive season OSU has played a Big Ten opponent. The Big Ten returns to future Beaver schedules in 2021 and ’24 with Purdue.

Kickoffs for the remainder of the 2018 season will be announced 12 or 6 days in advance of the game date.