CORVALLIS, Ore. – Offensive linemen Jake Levengood and Taliese Fuaga, running back Damien Martinez and inside linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold have all been selected First-Team All-Pac-12, the conference announced Tuesday.

The four highlight Oregon State’s overall selections, which tally 15 overall, with six second-teamers and five honorable mention honorees. Second-team selections include offensive linemen Tanner Miller and Joshua Gray, tight end Jack Velling, defensive lineman Sione Lolohea, defensive back Kitan Oladapo and return specialist Silas Bolden.

Honorable mention selections are defensive backs Akili Arnold and Ryan Cooper Jr., wide receiver Anthony Gould, placekicker Atticus Sappington and special teams/all-purpose performer Jesiah Irish.

Martinez is a first-teamer for the second year in a row. With his selection, OSU has now had a first-team running back for four consecutive seasons, the longest streak in the conference since USC went nine straight from 1973-81. Jermar Jefferson (2020) and B.J. Baylor (2021) join Martinez (2022 and 2023) in that stretch.

Gould, Bolden, Fuaga, Gray, Cooper Jr., Lolohea and Oladapo have all been recognized for the second consecutive year. Gray is a four-time honoree after earning second-team honors in 2020 and 2022 and honorable mention status in 2021. Oladapo was alsp honorable mention in 2021.

Levengood, Fuaga, Gray and Miller have anchored an offensive line that’s continually been graded by Pro Football Focus as one of the best in the country. PFF has Fuaga has the No. 1 run blocker in the country, and No. 3 overall. Levengood is rated as the No. 6 overall offensive lineman in the Pac-12. Miller is No. 5 overall per the grading system, and No. 3 at run blocking. Gray is the No. 7 offensive tackle, and No. 4 for run blocking.

Martinez tallied his first career 1,000-yard season – 1,185 – with nine touchdowns. He’s the first OSU running back to repeat as a first-team selection since Jacquizz Rodgers from 2008-10.

Mascarenas-Arnold became the fourth Beaver over the last 10 seasons to reach the century mark for tackles, totaling 107 this season. He’s second in the Pac-12 for overall tackles, just one behind Arizona’s Jacob Manu.

Velling set the Oregon State single-season record for touchdowns by a tight end with eight, and has 29 catches for 438 yards this season.

Bolden has returned 17 kickoffs this season, totaling 392 yards – an average of 23.1 yards per. He’s also returned two punts, both against UC Davis, with one going for a 65-yard score.

Lolohea has 40 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss in his first 12 games this season. He’s also recorded 1.5 sacks and has seven quarterback hurries with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Oladapo trails only Mascarenas-Arnold for the Beavers’ team lead in tackles. He’s recorded 63 this season, adding two TFLs, one sack, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Arnold has tallied 60 tackles this season, adding two tackles for loss and half a sack. He’s picked off two passes and is credited with six pass breakups while also recovering one fumble.

Cooper Jr. is tied for the team lead with seven pass breakups. He’s also got one interception, 37 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.

Gould is tied with Bolden for the Oregon State team lead at 718 receiving yards this season. He’s recorded 44 receptions, two of which have gone for touchdowns.

Irish has played a big role for the Beavers on special teams and on the offensive side of the ball. He’s caught 15 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown while rushing three times for 15 yards. He’s also recorded five tackles.

Sappington is 13-for-14 on field-goal attempts this season, and leads the Pac-12 with a 92.9 success rate, which also ranks fifth nationally. He is also 49-for-50 on extra-point attempts, and has 34 touchbacks on the season.

OSU Athletics