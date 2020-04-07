PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Former Oregon State University football standout Andy Levitre (pronounced Lee-vee-tree) has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame by Oregon State University. The HOF is administered by the National Football Foundation.

Levitre was a four-year letterman offensive lineman for the Beavers from 2005-08, redshirting in 2004. He assisted the Beavers to a record of 33-18, including 27-12 as a starter, and three bowl victories. The Beavers finished in the final Associated Press Poll each of his final three seasons which culminated with Sun Bowl victories over Missouri and Pittsburgh, and an Emerald Bowl win over Maryland.

Levitre qualifies for the Hall of Fame nomination by being a first-team All-American and being 10 years removed from his last college season.

“Looking back at my time at OSU, I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to attend such a unique place,” Levitre said. “It is the perfect environment to thrive in both education and athletics. Oregon State provided me with all of the tools I needed to excel in the classroom and the football field.

“I also enjoyed the opportunity to play in front of some of the most passionate fans I have ever been around and play alongside standup teammates.”

The Ben Lomand, Calif., native earned All-America honors as a senior by the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, and Pro Football Weekly. He was a 2008 Pac-12 First Team honoree and earned 2007 Second Team and 2006 Honorable Mention. Levitre was on the Outland Trophy Watch List, presented to the nation’s top interior lineman, and participated in the Senior Bowl.

“Playing for (then) head coach Mike Riley was such an amazing experience,” Levitre said. “I instantly felt like I was at home the way he treated his players and that trickled down through the coaching staff. Those have been some of OSU’s most competitive years and I am proud and honored to have been a part of that moment in history. The competitive spirit we took into each game gave us the chance to beat any team in the country.”

Levitre was drafted in the second round, the highest selected Beaver offensive lineman in the history of the program, of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. His career spanned through the 2018 season that also included stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons. He started for the Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017. He was a member of the NFL’s All-Rookie Team in 2009 and twice was a Pro Bowl alternative.

“My experience at OSU gave me realistic expectations upon transitioning into the NFL and knowing what to expect,” Levitre added. “From four-win seasons to playing in Super Bowl LI, there are so many great memories that go in between. My most memorable would be my wife going into labor during my first playoff game and stayed through the entirety of it only to give birth to our daughter hours after. Three weeks later I would be playing in Super Bowl LI where my wife and three-week-old daughter would make the trip for the game. I am forever grateful to my wife for her commitment and support of my career.”

Levitre was a double major at OSU, graduating in sociology and finance, and was the University’s 2008 NCAA Postgraduate scholarship nominee. He was heavily involved in community service while at OSU and continued that throughout his professional career, where he was nominated for the NFL’s Man of the Year by Atlanta.

Levitre joins current OSU candidates for inclusion into the College Football Hall of Fame that include Steve Brown (1970-72), John Didion (1966-68), Mike Hass (2002-05), Jess Lewis (1966-67, ’69), Alexis Serna (2004-07), and Ken Simonton (1988-2001).

Oregon State Athletics