Film Room: Jaylen Martin
There is a reason why new Oregon State commit Jaylen Martin recorded 46 total tackles and 5 interceptions throughout his junior year. The first thing of many things that came to my mind when watchi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news