BeaversEdge - Film Room: Damir Collins

Oregon State's newest commit Damir Collins rushed for 2,453 yards and 27 touchdowns in his junior season. Numbers like that are hard to come by at any level, and for the fan who may be wondering what it takes to rack up such high stats, you have come to the right place.

Below is a film room breakdown of Collins' junior season highlights.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!