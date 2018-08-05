BeaversEdge.com

MORE: Oregon State Football Fall Camp Headquarters

North Bend (Ore.) offensive guard Jacob Ferenczi had a strong offseason, which has led him to receive more interest on the recruiting front. In May, he received an offer from Portland State, which was his first offer, and he also took visits to Cal and has been to Oregon State numerous times.

The 6-foot-5, 283-pound 2019 prospect has high remarks for the Beavers.

"I really like the coaching staff and the excitement around the program right now with the new coaching staff," Ferenczi said. "I also like how it's close to home and because of that, I grew up watching them."

Ferenczi is building a bond with the OSU staff and hopes to land an offer from the Beavers at some point.

"I feel like I have a pretty good relationship with the coaches," said Ferenczi. "I talk to them every once and a while. All they have said so far about [offering me] is they want to see some of my senior film."

Ferenczi added that landing an offer from the Beavers would be huge for him.

"It would mean a lot because I would get to continue playing the sport I love through college with some pretty incredible coaches in my home state," he said. " People I know could still come and watch, and they have a really good engineering program. That is what I want to major in -- civil or structural engineering."

Another Pac-12 school is showing interest in Ferenczi as he's visited Cal a couple of times the past few months.

"Going to Cal was a pretty great experience," he said. "I love the college and facilities, and I got to talk with coach Greatwood. He is a pretty great guy."

Washington State, Eastern Washington, Montana, Montana State, Georgetown, and a few Ivy League schools are also showing interest in Ferenczi.