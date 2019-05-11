BeaversEdge.com

EUGENE, Ore. – Bryce Fehmel tossed his fifth career complete game effort and Beau Philip led the game off with his fourth home run of the season as Oregon State opened its Civil War matchup versus Oregon with a 4-1 win Friday night at PK Park.

Game two of the Civil War Series presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank is set for Saturday at 2:05 p.m. PT.

Fehmel scattered eight hits and a run on 112 pitches, adding a walk to four strikeouts. He won his seventh game of the season and 33rd of his career. It sent the Beavers (32-14-1 overall, 18-4) to a 17-1 mark in their last 18 Pac-12 games.

Philip drilled the second pitch of the game from Oregon starter Robert Ahlstrom over the fence in left to give the Beavers an early 1-0 lead. Kyler McMahan and Andy Armstrong each drove in runs in the second to make it 3-0 before Ryan Ober hit into a double play in the third to push the advantage to 4-0.

The Ducks (24-23, 8-14) scored their lone run in the sixth when Spencer Steer singled to left.

Ahlstrom was charged with the loss and is 5-5 on the year. He allowed seven hits and four runs in 8 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Lead. Off.

Philip’s leadoff home run was the Beavers’ second of the season. He followed Preston Jones, who led off Oregon State’s half of the first with a home run on Feb. 18 against New Mexico. Philip’s was the first with the Beavers as visitors. The home run was also Philip’s first since March 2 versus West Virginia.

In Eugene

Oregon State improved to 85-85 all-time in Eugene, and has won its last six games versus the Ducks at PK Park.

Jones To Seven

Jones extended his hit streak to seven games with a two-out double in the second inning.

Rutschman Moves Up

Adley Rutschman singled twice in the win and now has 219 hits for his career. That’s two shy of former teammate Nick Madrigal, who is sixth in the OSU career record books with 221. Rutschman also now has 345 career total bases, two shy of fourth-place’s Joe Gerber (1997-2000).

Fehmel In The Books

Fehmel’s nine innings gives him 347 2/3 for his career, which ties him with Andrew Moore (2013-15) for the fourth-most in a career at Oregon State. Fehmel is just an inning shy of tying Ken Noble (1975-78) for third.

Vote For Bryce

Fehmel is one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior Class Award. Fan voting for the award is being held through June 10. To vote, visit seniorclassaward.com/vote/baseball_2019/.

