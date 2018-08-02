Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 09:17:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Fall Camp Question: How will the quarterback battle play out?

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge.com
@b_slaught
Senior Writer

BeaversEdge is diving into key questions for the Beavers with fall camp practice starting on August 3. Today, BeaversEdge.com breaks down the quarterback battle between Jake Luton and Conor Blount.

PROMO: Get 50% off first year of annual subscription

Ncr2odvunwycf76229nu
AP
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}