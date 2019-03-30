BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

SEATTLE – Brandon Eisert held Washington to four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts to send Oregon State to a series-opening 1-0 win over the Huskies Friday night at Husky Ballpark.

Eisert held the Huskies scoreless over 6 1/3 innings to win his sixth game of the season. He out-dueled Washington starter David Rhodes, who kept the Beavers to five hits and a run with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Eisert picked up the win to improve to 6-0 on the year. Rhodes was saddled with the loss, dropping him to 4-2 this season.

The game’s lone run came via a pair of back-to-back doubles for the Beavers (17-5-1 overall, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference) in the first inning. Adley Rutschman doubled on a 1-1 pitch to center, then came around to score when Tyler Malone drilled a 1-2 pitch to the track in right.

The Oregon State bullpen consisting of Christian Chamberlain and Mitchell Verburg came on for 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief behind Eisert. Chamberlain worked two frames, giving up one walk with three strikeouts. Verburg then got the game’s final two outs for his first save of 2019.

Mason Cerrillo paced Washington (14-7, 5-2) with two hits.

Next Up

The teams continue the series Saturday at Husky Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. PT and will air live on the Pac-12 Network.

In The Lineup

Ryan Ober made his first career start at first base, batting in the seventh spot in the order. Jake Harvey, meanwhile, made his first start, at second base, since March 2 versus West Virginia. He batted in the ninth spot in the lineup.

Eisert Notes

Brandon Eisert’s outing set a career-best for the junior, who was making just his second career start on Friday. His 6 1/3 innings surpassed his career-long of 5 1/3 innings versus Mississippi State in the 2018 College World Series. His 98 pitches also surpassed his previous high of 87 versus Abilene Christian in 2017.

To 9-5-1

Oregon State’s win pushed the team’s record to 9-5-1 in the month of March. The Beavers have now posted 29 consecutive winning months. Oregon State has posted a winning month in 34 of its last 35. The Beavers are now looking to win their 10th game in March; Oregon State has posted at least 10 wins in every March since 2005.

And Win 16

The win marked the 16th of Brandon Eisert’s career. He is 16-3 in three seasons with the Beavers, and his winning percentage of .842 ranks him sixth in Oregon State’s history. He surpassed Ben Wetzler, whose .837 percentage (36-7) came from 2011-14.

Not A Surprise

Brandon Eisert’s quality start marked the ninth of the season for the Beavers; Oregon State is 9-0 when that happens. Washington’s David Rhodes also posted a quality start. The Beavers are 3-2 this year when an opposing pitcher finished with a quality start.